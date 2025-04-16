American Water Works Is Fairly Valued But Debt A Concern, Hold Maintained

Harold Goldmeier
3.68K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • We are maintaining a hold rating on American Water Works due to shares selling at a fair valuation, insider selling, a potential pullback, low dividend yield, debt and other factors.
  • The stock is not very volatile because institutions own a vast majority of shares, but there are concerns about the debt-to-equity ratio.
  • Clean water and wastewater services and infrastructure development make American Water Works a long term worthwhile hold and potentially a growth investment.

Senior woman raising glass of water with friends

10'000 Hours

Holding Water

Retail value investors should not dive into American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) at this time. We are keeping the hold rating on AWK stock for many of the same reasons we

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier
3.68K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AWK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AWK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AWK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News