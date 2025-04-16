The US customs authorities have issued a further clarification to the Trump administration's reductions in so-called “reciprocal tariffs,” focused on the electronics sector. Electronic components were already on the list for exclusion due to potential plans for a
Dialing Down Reciprocal Duties On Phones, Computers, Later Increases A Risk
Summary
- The US customs authorities have issued a further clarification to the Trump administration's reductions in so-called 'reciprocal tariffs,' focused on the electronics sector.
- Electronic components were already on the list for exclusion due to potential plans for a Section 232, national security investigation of the products.
- The new list includes smartphones, network-connected devices, all types of computers and computer components including monitor panels, which were previously not excluded.
- Exports of smartphones from mainland China to the US typically peak in September through November each year, with imports of laptop computers peaking slightly earlier due to back-to-school sales.
