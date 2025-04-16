With Congress out for the next two weeks for Easter recess and a short trading week in New York, it should be a quieter week – though tariff-related news continues to capture headlines.
Overall U.S. Tariff Level Still High Despite Exemptions
Summary
- The president has signaled some flexibility on tariffs but remains committed to his broader trade policy agenda.
- As tax payments roll in, the U.S. Treasury Department may be able to push back the deadline for Congress to increase the debt ceiling.
