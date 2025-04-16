Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a provider of high-speed Internet access, private network services, optical wavelength and optical transport services and data center colocation space and power across the globe. In 2023, it made the bold move to
Cogent Communications: Avoid This Dividend Trap
Summary
- Cogent Communications' acquisition of Sprint wireline assets has boosted revenue but hurt net income, leading to an eroded balance sheet.
- Despite financial struggles, Cogent continues to raise dividends, attracting yield hunters but risking unsustainability due to declining profitability and increasing leverage ratios.
- Operating cash flow remains weak, with dividends outpacing earnings, funded by rising debt, pushing the net leverage ratio to a concerning 5.1x.
- Cogent's financial metrics lag sector medians, making it a dividend trap; a dividend cut is necessary to avoid further financial deterioration.
