Intapp: Sustainable Execution Can Make It Great From Good

Apr. 16, 2025 5:50 AM ETIntapp, Inc. (INTA) StockINTA
High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Intapp, a software provider for the alternative asset management market, shows strong growth despite structural challenges, warranting close monitoring for sustained performance.
  • The company focuses on digitalizing the financial services sector, with significant potential in displacing legacy software and driving digital transformation.
  • Intapp's gross margin improvements and consistent revenue growth highlight effective management and strategic execution, though its valuation appears rich in a competitive market.
  • We recommend waiting for two to three more quarters of sustained growth before considering adding Intapp to the portfolio.

Clearing Clouds

Paul Taylor

Summary

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) as a provider of software solutions to the alterative asset management and advisory market is a strong play on the growth of the alternatives market. We however think that the end market has some

This article was written by

High Watermark Investments
1.89K Followers
HWI is a combination of human and algorithmic intelligence looking at obvious, but missed opportunities across sectors.Our calls are generally long term and based on rigorous analysis behind them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News