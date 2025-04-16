Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) is a software company that delivers AI-based modeling and simulation tools. These types of solutions are particularly helpful for accelerating pharmaceutical research for drug discovery and optimization. SLP uses pharmacology data to train its modeling
Simulations Plus: Benefiting From FDA Modernization And AI
Summary
- Simulations Plus, Inc. offers AI-based software tools for drug discovery and optimization, significantly reducing R&D time and costs for pharmaceutical research.
- SLP's diverse software portfolio, including GastroPlus and ADMET Predictor, and consulting services position it as a comprehensive partner in biotech development.
- Favorable regulatory changes by the FDA towards AI and non-animal testing methods boost SLP's market potential, despite its current high valuation.
- SLP's long-term outlook remains strong due to its innovative approach and the growing adoption of AI in drug testing, making it a "Buy" for long-term investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.