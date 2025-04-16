New Export Rule To Cost Nvidia Billions

$5.5B setback

As the U.S.-China trade war escalates, Washington has informed Nvidia (NVDA) that it needs a special license to export its H20 graphic processing units or related hardware to China. As a result, the company expects to book up to around $5.5B of charges in the first quarter, with the update sending its shares down 6% after hours on Tuesday.



New requirement: The mandate will be in effect indefinitely, and will apply to Nvidia's "H20 integrated circuits and any other circuits achieving the H20's memory bandwidth, interconnect bandwidth, or combination thereof," the chipmaker disclosed. The U.S. government said this addresses the risk that the chips may be used in, or diverted to, a supercomputer in China. "Even if the company loses some China sales this year, it is still increasing overall revenues at a rate that's much faster than its competitors, and the valuation is quite fair for that growth," SA analyst Bill Maurer noted.



Bigger picture: The H20 is the most advanced chip that Nvidia is permitted to ship to China, and was designed to adhere to Biden-era export controls. China accounted for 13% of Nvidia's total revenue in the fiscal year ending January 26, 2025. Chinese companies have been ramping up H20 orders, bracing for potential U.S. export curbs. The increase in orders was also driven by growing demand for DeepSeek's (DEEPSEEK) AI models, which were developed at much lower costs compared to U.S. rivals.



Cloudy outlook: In other news, ASML's (ASML) CEO Christophe Fouquet warned of uncertainty due to tariffs on the macro-level, and indirectly on the semiconductor equipment maker's potential market demands. But he noted that there's still a lot of strength in AI, and some of the demand for this year and the next "has solidified." The Dutch firm's shares fell 4% in premarket trade on Wednesday following its quarterly earnings report.