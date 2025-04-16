ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported results for the first quarter 2025, delivering net sales and gross margin in line with and ahead of guidance, respectively. So overall, the result for the past quarter should support investor sentiment. However, and more importantly, bookings for the quarter, which track
ASML: Q1 May Just Be A Blip In A Still-Solid Growth Story
Summary
- ASML's Q1 2025 results hit guidance with €7.7 billion in net sales (up 45% YoY) and a 54% gross margin, beating expectations.
- Bookings fell to €3.94 billion, below the €4.8 billion consensus, due to tariff uncertainty impacting foundries' CAPEX decisions.
- Despite near-term tariff concerns, ASML's FY 2025 guidance remains strong at €30-35 billion in sales and 51-53% gross margin, driven by AI demand.
- With shares down 12% YTD and trading at 20x 2026 net income, ASML is a bargain, poised to rerate if tariff issues stabilize.
