XLP: The Winner Of The Market Rotation

John Bowman
4.75K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The market is experiencing a sector rotation from consumer discretionary stocks like Starbucks to consumer staples stocks like Kroger.
  • This shift is driven by reactions to President Trump's reindustrialization efforts, tariff uncertainties, and a re-pricing of tech stocks.
  • Investors should consider reallocating their portfolios to include more consumer staples to mitigate risks associated with current market volatility.
  • The "sell Starbucks, buy Kroger" strategy is recommended to capitalize on the ongoing market trends and economic policies.

Three dogs on Winners Podium

mrPliskin

Introduction

In a recent article about the market at large titled, "Don't Miss The Ongoing Sector Rotation," I discussed the "sell Starbucks, buy Kroger trade" as I've been calling it; that is, in more technical terms, a sector rotation out of consumer discretionary

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.75K Followers
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, and portfolio management. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About XLP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on XLP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News