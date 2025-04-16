Chart Of The Day: Dollar On The Ledge - Is A Shove Coming?

MoneyShow
2K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • The ICE US Dollar Index (DXY) just knifed through 100 to the downside.
  • It’s now testing key support that dates back the last few years.
  • The MoneyShow Chart of the Day shows DXY from a long-term perspective. It’s not pretty.

Bundle of 100 Dollar bills falling down

Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

By Mike Larson

The US dollar is on the ledge. The only question now: Is a shove coming?

Take a look at the MoneyShow Chart of the Day showing the ICE US Dollar Index (

This article was written by

MoneyShow
2K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

About DXY Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News