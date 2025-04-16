General Motors (NYSE:GM) was able to beat the EPS and revenue estimates in the previous earnings call. But the stock has not seen an improvement in sentiment. In YTD the stock has declined by 12%. The recent tariffs and economic
General Motors Could Gain From Tesla Backlash, But Tariffs Create Uncertainty
Summary
- General Motors' stock has seen over 10% correction in YTD and continues to show challenges despite good earnings results.
- One of the positive factors working in GM’s favor is the rapid improvement in its EV market share in the US as Tesla continues to face brand backlash.
- General Motors is also investing heavily in buybacks, which have reduced outstanding shares to 1.07 billion from 1.45 billion a few quarters back.
- However, General Motors also faces a possible economic slowdown or recession due to tariffs, which can hurt the sales and margin of the company.
- General Motors is trading at a forward PE of only 4.07, but there is a huge gap in EPS projection, which shows the uncertainty facing the company in the next few quarters.
