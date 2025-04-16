After an unprecedented rally, Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is no longer just a science project; it’s a frontrunner in the race to monetize quantum advantage. However, behind the fidelity headlines lies a more complex picture: one of capital burn, revenue fragility, and a business
Inside Rigetti Computing's Quantum Ambition
Summary
- Rigetti’s 2024 revenue declined 10% to $10.79M, while the cost of revenue surged 82%, slashing gross profit by 38%.
- The company’s top five customers, mostly government entities, accounted for 89.4% of revenue, signaling concentration risk.
- Ankaa-3 achieved 99.2% two-qubit fidelity, positioning Rigetti closer to narrow quantum advantage in practical use cases.
- Valuation surged to $2.7B with a 173x forward EV/Sales, pricing in perfect execution, despite a shrinking revenue base.
- QCaaS and foundry services offer long-term margin potential, but adoption remains limited and heavily subsidized.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.