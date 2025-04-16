Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) went public to an odd embrace of exuberance and rabid animal spirits in a market that just the week prior had heavily sold off on the back of intense fears sparked by Trump's Liberation Day
Webull's Bulls Are About To Be Crushed By Bears
Summary
- Webull's stock surged 374% post-SPAC merger, reaching a $30 billion market cap, despite the recent market volatility and geopolitical tensions with China.
- BULL's valuation at 77x price-to-sales is unsustainable, especially compared to peers like Robinhood and Charles Schwab, highlighting a significant overvaluation risk.
- The company's Chinese origins and ongoing US-China trade tensions pose substantial geopolitical risks, potentially impacting its future valuation and market stability.
- Despite strong user growth and trading volumes, BULL remains unprofitable with rising operating expenses, making it a risky investment amidst market volatility.
