Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q1 2025 Shareholder Letter
Summary
- Emerging market equities performed strongly during the first quarter of 2025, providing diversification benefits as the U.S. equity market slumped on concerns about the potential for trade wars, higher inflation, and restructured trade and military alliances.
- During a particularly strong quarter for many emerging market countries, some key regions and developments stood out.
- The Trump administration's tariff policy rollout in the first weeks of April increased fears of higher inflation and a possible recession, which led to increased market volatility.
