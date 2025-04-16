hapabapa

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

U.S. government informs Nvidia (NVDA) it requires license to export H20 hardware to China. (00:22) Bagged and dragged: Vera Bradley (VRA) sets new lows as rebranding falls flat. (01:39) Major shareholder seeks Harley-Davidson (HOG) board shakeup, calls for CEO to step down - report. (03:00)

This is an abridged transcript.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) received a notice from the U.S. government that it needs a special license to ship its H20 graphic processing units or related hardware to China, and such a license will be required indefinitely.

Due to this development, Nvidia expects to take a charge of $5.5B in its upcoming quarterly financial results, according to a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nvidia shares are down 6% in early pre-market trading.

Nvidia declined to comment on the issue.

Although Nvidia's more advanced artificial intelligence GPUs have already been banned for export to China, the H20 chip was designed specifically to comply with export restrictions.

The H20 is the most advanced chip offered by Nvidia that was still allowed for export to China. Industry observers and Chinese tech companies expected the H20 to be added to the list of other banned hardware. Last week, a report surfaced that the Trump Administration was pausing the implementation of an export ban to China for Nvidia's H20 GPUs.

Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and ByteDance (BDNCE) placed at least $16B in orders for Nvidia's H20 server chips in the first three months of 2025, ahead of a potential U.S. ban on the sale of the AI chip in China.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) extended its losing streak with a fourth straight day in the red and another all-time low as the company’s efforts to rebrand and transition to e-commerce from brick-and-mortar are falling flat with investors.

Shares slipped below $2 on Tuesday. VRA was up 5% postmarket, although still below the $2 mark.

Since reporting Q4 results last month, the stock has dropped 30% versus a 5% drop in the S&P 500 during the same time frame.

The company is also taking more aggressive actions to reduce its reliance on clearance and liquidation activities, optimize inventory management to include the ability to rapidly adjust to evolving customer preferences, and diversify distribution through greater engagement with Target (TGT) and other major retailers.

Despite these efforts, and with the added benefit of no debt, $30M in cash and $75M in liquidity, investors continue to stay away from the stock.

“There is no guarantee that Vera can return to the profitability it enjoyed in the past. The company has damaged the brand power of its namesake flagship by doing the rebrand,” Seeking Alpha analyst group Quipus Capital said earlier this year.

Investment firm H Partners—which owns about a 9% stake in Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)—is preparing for a boardroom battle to remove three directors from Harley-Davidson's eight-member board at the annual meeting on May 14.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter that the targeted directors include CEO Jochen Zeitz, who has been on the board for 18 years and became CEO in 2020, Thomas Linebarger (17 years on the board), and Sara Levinson (29 years on the board).

The investment firm is running a withhold-the-vote campaign to push them out amid concerns over the company's declining sales and a 45% drop in its share price over the past year.

The firm’s former board member Jared Dourdeville recently resigned, criticizing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) for "cultural depletion" linked to senior leadership departures and remote work policies.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

United beats FQ1 estimates but issues profit warning if economy stalls

AST SpaceMobile seesaws amid takeover, contract speculation

Trump says U.S. raking in ‘record numbers’ from tariffs, points to lower inflation

Catalyst watch:

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), Maserati (STLA), Toyota (TM), and AB Volvo's (OTCPK:VOLAF) Mack Trucks will hold press events at the New York International Auto Show.

DocuSign (DOCU) will hold its Momentum NYC event. CEO Allan Thygesen will give a keynote speech. Last year, DocuSign rallied after it showcased its new platform at the event.

Daktronics (DAKT) will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on a reincorporation proposal and other matters. The reincorporation vote is part of a broader agreement between Daktronics and Alta Fox, which included a standstill agreement and Alta Fox agreeing to support the move to Delaware from South Dakota.

Ford Motor (F) Vice Chair John Lawler will participate in the Bank of America Securities Auto Summit at 9:40 am. Lawler will join analyst John Murphy for a fireside chat to discuss how the Ford+ plan is remaking Ford into a higher growth, higher margin, more capital efficient company.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) CFO Claire McDonough will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2025 Automotive Summit.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.8% at $61/barrel. Bitcoin is flat at $83,000. Gold is up 1.7% at $3,306.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.4% and the DAX is down 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) -9% – Shares slumped after the company delivered mixed Q1 results, with earnings falling short of expectations despite a 28% dividend hike and the announcement of a 4-for-1 stock split.

On today’s economic calendar:

8:30 am Retail Sales

9:15 am Industrial Production

1:30 pm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook before the Economic Club of Chicago.

7:00 pm Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid will speak on the economy and community banking with Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan before a Global Perspectives event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and the Dallas Citizens Council.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.