CoreWeave: Weak IPO But Growth Ahead
Summary
- CoreWeave's IPO was underwhelming, but that doesn't reflect the company's fundamentals.
- CoreWeave's rapid growth in the GPU-as-a-Service market, driven by AI demand, led to significant revenue increases but also high capital expenditures and debt.
- The company's financial metrics show strong revenue growth but negative free cash flow, due to heavy capital expenditures, necessitating further capital raising.
- But I think that the market overestimates the risks associated with the company's debt load.
- My valuation analysis suggests CoreWeave is undervalued, with a fair value estimate of $92 per share, making it an attractive investment, despite high volatility and risks.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.