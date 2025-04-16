CoreWeave: Weak IPO But Growth Ahead

Summary

  • CoreWeave's IPO was underwhelming, but that doesn't reflect the company's fundamentals.
  • CoreWeave's rapid growth in the GPU-as-a-Service market, driven by AI demand, led to significant revenue increases but also high capital expenditures and debt.
  • The company's financial metrics show strong revenue growth but negative free cash flow, due to heavy capital expenditures, necessitating further capital raising.
  • But I think that the market overestimates the risks associated with the company's debt load.
  • My valuation analysis suggests CoreWeave is undervalued, with a fair value estimate of $92 per share, making it an attractive investment, despite high volatility and risks.

Background

On March 28, CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), the largest player in the newly emerged Neocloud sector, went public. The IPO was rather underwhelming. Although by the end of last year, media reports suggested the

