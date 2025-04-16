AST SpaceMobile: Primed For Takeoff With The Upcoming BB2 Launch
Summary
- AST SpaceMobile's upcoming May launch of 1 BB2 satellite is a major catalyst as it represents a critical step towards offering continuous service.
- I expect AST to start continuous service in the US, Europe, and Japan in the second half of 2026, potentially leading to a major revenue ramp.
- AST’s technology provides it with access to several non-dilutive funding sources, as well as lucrative revenue-generating government contracts.
- Based on my scenario analysis, I’m raising my price target for ASTS stock to $304 by 2030, in my base-case scenario, representing 1229% upside from its current valuation.
