There haven't been many places to hide in recent weeks. Year to date, however, US mega-cap value has done fine. It's off by less than 2% in total return since the start of 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by more than six percentage points. This alpha
MGV: Mega-Cap Value Posting 2025 Alpha, The Valuation Looks Good
Summary
- MGV has outperformed the S&P 500 in 2025, with a solid valuation and high-quality portfolio, making it a buy despite recent market volatility.
- The ETF offers diversified exposure to US large-cap value stocks with a low expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500.
- MGV's technical indicators show mixed signals, with strong support around $107-$110 but resistance at $125 and potential bearish trends.
- Despite some headwinds, the valuation and defensive performance during market dips justify a buy rating for MGV.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.