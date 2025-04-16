Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reported the company’s fiscal Q4 earnings on the 15th of April. The grocery retailer has continued to post a fair sales performance, but at the same time, Albertsons’ profitability has faltered. With already thin
Albertsons: Profitability Concerns Deteriorate Upside (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Albertsons Companies, Inc.'s sales outlook remains stable, with fair Q4 comparable growth and a similar FY2025 guidance.
- The company's margin outlook is concerning as the gross margin declined 45 basis points in Q4, and profitability is guided to decline further in FY2025.
- Albertsons' productivity initiatives seem likely to be pushed into lower pricing, and digital sales growth seems to be cannibalizing higher-margin physical sales.
- As Albertsons' margin prospects are increasingly cloudy, ACI stock doesn't have a significant upside in its valuation in a new base scenario.
