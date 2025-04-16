NEW YORK (April 14) - Last week, bond yields spiked 45 bps on the 30-year bond in less than a week, from April 4th to April 10th. The spike ended after President Trump announced a pause on the "reciprocal
The Fed Can't Stay Silent On The Risks Of Rate Manipulation
Summary
- Bond yields experienced a significant increase last week, affecting various sectors and investment strategies.
- The spike in yields, 50 bps in just days, could be from a number of causes, but could also be China retaliating against President Trump's tariffs.
- We will not know, for sure, whether China was working to boost US rates until sometime in June.
- But the Fed should have deterred any such effort at the outset of the tariff dispute with China.
- If the Fed had announced it stood ready to buy US Treasury Bonds at a price sufficient to maintain rates (Yield Curve Control), it would deter Chinese rate manipulation.
