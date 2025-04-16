It'll Just Get Worse For Nvidia: Downgrading To Strong Sell

Summary

  • We think things will get worse from here for Nvidia Corporation after the new U.S. licensing requirement for Nvidia's H20 is taking a $5.5B bite in write-downs for Nvidia's current quarter.
  • Nvidia has secured over $16B of H20 orders since the beginning of this year, versus an average of $4.27B per quarter last year. So, we're looking at a big fall-through.
  • Nvidia's China sales, 13% of total sales in FY25, are under threat, and the impact on part of Singapore sales, rumored to have been smuggled to China, could be too.
  • The thing is, Nvidia is already facing trouble in a post-DeepSeek world, with potential threats to data center sales' growth with a lowered compute power spend.
  • NVDA stock was attractive under $100, and we think it'll revisit those levels once more, but best to get out before then.
Flag of the Republic of China and the United States on microchip of a printed electronic board. Concept for world supremacy in microchip and semiconductor manufacturing.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

This morning, Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) said it would take a $5.5B hit in write-downs for the current quarter on the U.S. government's latest China tech chokehold issuing new licensing requirements for Nvidia’s

