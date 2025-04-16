FS KKR Capital: Buy The Tariff Tantrum, Secure A 13.7% Yield

On the Pulse
14.19K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • FS KKR Capital's stock is undervalued, trading at a 21% discount to NAV, presenting a compelling buying opportunity despite higher-than-average non-accruals and declining net investment income.
  • The BDC's credit profile has improved compared to 2023, and it could suspend its supplemental dividend to maintain its base dividend.
  • FS KKR Capital's net investment income fell in 4Q24 due to higher loan repayments, leading to a higher dividend payout ratio and potential short-term dividend coverage challenges.
  • With the U.S. economy still growing, FS KKR Capital has more upside potential, making it a promising investment for passive income investors.

business graph in birdsview

Henrik Sorensen

Improving credit quality (a lower non-accrual ratio) was the main reason underpinning my bullish investment thesis on business development company FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) at the start of the year.

The BDC’s performance, however, has taken a back

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.19K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FSK Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FSK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FSK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News