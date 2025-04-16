ASML Is Quietly Preparing For A Post-Tariff Boom, Are You? - Buy Call
Summary
- ASML Holding N.V. missed Wall Street expectations with €3.9 billion in revenue, a 16.4% drop, mainly due to reduced China sales amid geopolitical tensions.
- Despite this, ASML maintains a positive outlook for 2025, expecting €30B to €35B, signaling even with tariff panic the full year should be in the clear.
- The current stock drop presents a buying opportunity, as the demand for EUV technology remains strong and will increase into next year, in my opinion.
- Investors should time their entry carefully, anticipating potential near-term downside with the broader market.
- I hereon share my sentiment on ASML stock and why I see more upside ahead.
