Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG ) is a major regional bank we follow . As we have begun our regional bank coverage this earnings season, we have started to see some weakness in the regionals. Nothing disastrous, but some

Selloff got you down? We are thriving during it at BAD BEAT Investing

We have the right high-conviction picks and have helped our members hedge, and done well in this selloff. We also have pinpointed areas to buy during the correction. Enjoy more rapid-returns with our strategy to advance your savings and retirement timeline by embracing a blended trading and income approach! Act now and save a big 20% off the service with this link.

There is a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). Win with ideas from a team with a proven track record. Come take the next step!