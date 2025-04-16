Top 5 ETFs In 2025 & Best International ETFs To Buy

Daniel Snyder, Host of 'ETF Spotlight,' highlights the Top 5 ETFs of the year based on inflows and exploring the ETF Screener on Seeking Alpha for international exposure, with top-performing countries.

Apr. 16, 2025 11:15 AM ET
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

