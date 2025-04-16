Last December, I initiated my coverage on Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) with a strong buy rating due to its potential to emerge as a leading provider of HPC AI data centers. Since then, the stock
Applied Digital: REIT Focus Is A Strategic Pivot For Growth
Summary
- Applied Digital mentioned a plan to transition into a REIT for the first time since announcing its strategic shift to building and leasing HPC data centers.
- The sale of the cloud services segment could provide Applied Digital with $570 million in cash, potentially reducing its exposure to future debt financing.
- I expect the lease agreement to be announced in the second half of 2025, especially with Macquarie’s involvement with Applied Digital.
- I’m reiterating my strong buy rating for Applied Digital, but lowering my price target to $47 by mid-2028, representing 1255% upside from its current valuation.
