Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Comilla - VP, IR

Robert Ford - Chairman and CEO

Phil Boudreau - EVP, Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Robert Marcus - JPMorgan

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Travis Steed - BofA Securities

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Josh Jennings - TD Cowen

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Abbott's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded by Abbott. With the exception of any participant's questions asked during the question-and-answer session, the entire call, including the question-and-answer session, is material copyrighted by Abbott. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Abbott's expressed written permission.

I would now like to introduce Mr. Mike Comilla, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Mike Comilla

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me today are Robert Ford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Boudreau, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Robert and Phil will provide opening remarks. Following their comments, we'll take your questions.

Before we get started, some statements made today may be forward-looking for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the expected financial results for 2025. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A Risk Factors, to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2024. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required