Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristin Silberberg - Head, Investor Relations

Bruce Van Saun - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

John Woods - Chief Financial Officer

Don McCree - Head, Commercial Banking

Brendan Coughlin - Head, Consumer Banking

Conference Call Participants

John Pancari - Evercore ISI

Ken Usdin - Autonomous Research

Peter Winter - D.A. Davidson

Erika Najarian - UBS

Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Citizens Financial Group First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Ivy, and I'll be your operator today. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a brief question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this event is being recorded.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Kristin Silberberg, Head of Investor Relations. Kristin, you may begin.

Kristin Silberberg

Thank you, Ivy. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us.

First, this morning are Chairman and CEO, Bruce Van Saun; and CFO, John Woods, will provide an overview of our first quarter results. Brendan Coughlin, Head of Consumer Banking, and Don McCree, Head of Commercial Banking, are also here to provide additional color. We will be referencing our first quarter presentation, located on our Investor Relations website. After the presentation, we will be happy to take questions.

Our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our results to differ materially from expectations. These are outlined for your review in the presentation. We also reference non-GAAP financial measures, so it's important to review our GAAP results in the presentation and the reconciliations in the appendix.