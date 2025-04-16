I assigned a "Buy" rating to ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) in January 2025 highlighting its order growth driven by HPC and HBM. ASML reiterated the full-year guidance despite the tariff uncertainties. While the stock
ASML Q1: Long-Term Growth Remains Despite Tariff Uncertainties
Summary
- I reiterate a Buy rating on ASML Holding N.V., driven by strong order growth from HPC and HBM, despite tariff uncertainties.
- ASML reported 9% net booking growth and 46.4% revenue growth YoY in Q1, with EUR 18.9 billion in net bookings for FY24.
- AI computing demands and industry adoption of ASML's technology support long-term growth, projecting 22% revenue growth in FY25 and 13% from FY26 onwards.
- Key risks include ongoing EU-US trade negotiations and potential U.S. export restrictions to China, which could impact ASML's revenue growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.