Instacart's (NASDAQ:CART) business is steadily progressing at the moment, despite its share price coming under pressure in recent months. I previously suggested that rising customer acquisition costs were a concern. This is likely being driven by increased competition, which may
Instacart: Macro Weakness Likely To Bite In Coming Quarters
Summary
- Instacart's core grocery business remains strong, but a downturn could significantly impact grocery delivery demand and advertising spend.
- Rising customer acquisition costs could be indicative of increased competition, which is a more important concern longer term.
- High fulfillment costs and a lack of consumer willingness to pay for delivery should lead to increased automation, potentially undermining Instacart's competitive positioning.
- While Instacart has a solid business and reasonable valuation, economic uncertainty make the stock unattractive at the moment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.