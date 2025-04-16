Airline Stocks Have Plunged In 2025: Value Trap Or Deep Value?
Summary
- Airline stocks have plummeted this year on recession and political fears.
- American Airlines is down roughly 42% YTD, Delta is down 31%, and United Airlines is down 30%. Are they value plays? I'm not sure.
- Despite trading for 5-7x earnings, a weakening economy suggests the need for utmost caution.
- This echoes Warren Buffett's historical skepticism of airline investments and Peter Lynch's maxim that cyclical stocks are expensive when they appear cheap.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.