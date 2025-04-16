Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock has seen a big correction after the stock hit its peak in mid-February. This correction is similar to what we saw in other Mag 7 stocks in the last few weeks as recession fears
Meta: A Likely Downward Adjustment Of Capex Could Start A Bullish Rally
Summary
- Meta Platforms stock has seen a big correction in the last few weeks as recession fears increase and Wall Street is concerned over Meta's massive capex.
- Meta could announce a downward adjustment from the earlier capex announcement of "$60 billion to $65 billion."
- Meta's new AI tools are improving the price per ad due to better conversion for advertisers.
- It is trading at less than 16 times the EPS estimate for fiscal year ending Dec. 2027, which is a very attractive entry point.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.