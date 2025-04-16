China's Posts Solid Growth, But More Support Likely Needed To Meet 5% Target

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.5K Followers
Summary

  • China's economy beat forecasts across the board in Q1, as policy support boosts GDP and domestic demand.
  • Growth came in at a stronger-than-expected 5.4% year on year, beating our 5.3% forecast and market expectations for 5.2%.
  • But tariff headwinds will likely necessitate more monetary and fiscal easing.
  • We expect China to take additional measures to meet this year's "around 5%" growth target.

Multi exposure of virtual abstract financial graph interface on Chinese flag and sunset sky background, financial and trading concept

Igor Kutyaev

By Lynn Song

China's first-quarter GDP showed a strong start to the year

China's first-quarter growth registered a stronger-than-expected 5.4% year on year, beating our 5.3% forecast and market expectations for 5.2% growth. The economy is off to a much-needed strong start

This article was written by

