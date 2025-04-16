Investment Thesis

Toast is, in my opinion, straightforward: The company enjoys strong moats that protect it from the existing competition, the Switching Costs moat, and the Network Effect moat. While enjoying the protection of its moat, Toast is still in its growth phase, with few main catalysts, namely the international expansion segments and vertical expansion launching new products.

When pricing Toast to its median multiple within its comparable segments (Software and FinTech), Toast appears to be undervalued, even in the current environment for the base case. The bull case implies much greater opportunity.

Background

Founded in 2012, Toast Inc. introduced a PoS (Point of Sale) system uniquely centered around the restaurant industry's specific needs. It handles various aspects of restaurant management simply and smoothly, even during a WiFi outage.

Over time, what started as mainly a PoS company designed for restaurants grew through internal development and acquisitions into a "Restaurant Operating System" provider, touching every aspect of a restaurant's needs - from taking orders to managing inventory, designing and changing menus, and even wages and salaries management, as seen in Toast's Investors Day presentation.

Toast holds around 15% of the market share in the US restaurant industry in terms of payment processing volume. According to Statista, Toast's competitor DoorDash (DASH) holds around 67% of the online meal delivery industry in the US, with two out of three online orders in the US going through DoorDash as of the end of March this year. That being said, there's significant upside from Toast's 15% market share in the US since 32% of the restaurants in the US said in 2022 that installing a new PoS is a priority, and the legacy providers still hold a large percentage of the TAM.

I chose to compare Toast with DoorDash because, while their business models differ, both