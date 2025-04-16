Toast: Strong Foundations For Future Growth

Summary

  • Toast enjoys strong moats, including switching costs and network effects.
  • The company is expanding internationally, launching new products, and targeting new verticals, driving future growth.
  • Toast's strategic focus on SMBs and payment processing revenue streams has built a strong competitive advantage and customer loyalty.
  • Despite economic concerns, Toast's high ROIC relative to WACC indicates it is creating value, making it a long-term investment opportunity.

Investment Thesis

Toast is, in my opinion, straightforward: The company enjoys strong moats that protect it from the existing competition, the Switching Costs moat, and the Network Effect moat. While enjoying the protection of its moat, Toast is still in its growth phase, with few main catalysts, namely the international expansion segments and vertical expansion launching new products.

When pricing Toast to its median multiple within its comparable segments (Software and FinTech), Toast appears to be undervalued, even in the current environment for the base case. The bull case implies much greater opportunity.

Background

Founded in 2012, Toast Inc. introduced a PoS (Point of Sale) system uniquely centered around the restaurant industry's specific needs. It handles various aspects of restaurant management simply and smoothly, even during a WiFi outage.

Over time, what started as mainly a PoS company designed for restaurants grew through internal development and acquisitions into a "Restaurant Operating System" provider, touching every aspect of a restaurant's needs - from taking orders to managing inventory, designing and changing menus, and even wages and salaries management, as seen in Toast's Investors Day presentation.

Toast holds around 15% of the market share in the US restaurant industry in terms of payment processing volume. According to Statista, Toast's competitor DoorDash (DASH) holds around 67% of the online meal delivery industry in the US, with two out of three online orders in the US going through DoorDash as of the end of March this year. That being said, there's significant upside from Toast's 15% market share in the US since 32% of the restaurants in the US said in 2022 that installing a new PoS is a priority, and the legacy providers still hold a large percentage of the TAM.

I chose to compare Toast with DoorDash because, while their business models differ, both

I’m a former buy-side analyst with a generalist background, covering sectors ranging from technology and utilities to retail. I hold a Master of Science in Finance, with a specialization in valuation, and I’m currently on the path to becoming a CFA charterholder. Finance and valuation have long fascinated me, and I’ve dedicated countless hours to studying and exploring this ever-evolving field. I created this blog to document and share my passion, offering my perspectives and insights as I continue my journey to uncover value in businesses. My investment philosophy centers on long-term value investing—grounded in timeless principles but adapted to the realities of today’s dynamic markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TOST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

