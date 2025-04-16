Since my last analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR), the stock has gained nearly 15% in price. I bought following the large sell-off, changing my outlook from bearish based on valuation to bullish based on
Palantir And NATO Are Forging The AI Arsenal Of The Free World
Summary
- NATO's MSS deal signals Palantir Technologies Inc.’s role as core AI infrastructure for Western defense; 129 Q4 deals, $1.73B backlog, and 40% YoY growth validate long-term recurring revenue trajectory.
- At ~60x sales, PLTR stock trades like a strategic asset, not a standard SaaS; its tech moat and alignment with rising global defense AI demand justify a $120 18-month PT.
- Risks include Taiwan, Iran, and China-EU tensions, but conflicts may accelerate demand; Palantir’s quasi-monopoly in democratic security tech offsets cyclical macro and procurement slowdowns.
