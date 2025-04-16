May of 2023 Penn State B.S. Finance Graduate. That same month, I achieved a milestone by passing level 1 of the CFA exam. I am currently a level 2 candidate for the exam. My passion for identifying and investing in high-growth companies has become a cornerstone of my investment strategy with my primary focus on finding companies with strong growth potential. With previous professional experience in the fitness and gambling industry, I look to leverage this experience with a deeper understanding and analysis of the consumer discretionary sector. With a keen eye for emerging trends and a penchant for in-depth research, I navigate the dynamic world of finance to uncover opportunities that align with my growth-oriented approach and hope to provide value to readers in the same way. Through insightful analyses and timely updates, I aim to contribute valuable perspectives to the Seeking Alpha community, fostering a collaborative environment where investors can make informed decisions and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of the financial markets. Feel free to discuss with me any thoughts you have on the companies I have covered.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBIT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.