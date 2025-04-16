Prologis: Strong Buy, Tariffs Are Likely Temporary

Apr. 16, 2025 2:58 PM ETPrologis, Inc. (PLD) StockPLD
Brett Ashcroft Green
7.68K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Prologis remains a top REIT by market cap despite a 43% decline from its all-time high, reflecting broad sector weakness since 2022 rate hikes.
  • A near decade high dividend yield of (4.11%) is attractive for long-term investors, especially given Prologis’ AFFO yield (4.76%) and past dividend growth (10.93% CAGR).
  • Historical fears from the 2008 crash still linger, but e-commerce growth and logistics demand have transformed the landscape, supporting Prologis' relevance.
  • Tariff concerns and recent downgrades may pressure near-term performance, yet I view dips as buying opportunities.
  • Prologis benefits from global diversification, strong credit (A3/A), and low-cost debt (3.2%), and serves all layers of the e-commerce chain, including vital return centers.

Medium wide shot of male warehouse worker checking orders at computer workstation in warehouse

Thomas Barwick

Downgrades have put the top REIT into strong buy territory

Anyone who follows REITs and has analyzed the REIT sector universe of index funds closely knows that Prologis, Inc. (PLD), is usually the top holding in

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green
7.68K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, Owner Earnings discounting, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe tracking earnings growth versus price appreciation is an essential element to any quality evaluation.I also advocate self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. This can help with tax efficiency owning an index’s or strategy’s underlying shares versus shares of an ETF.My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia. I have worked with top CRE developers in the past including The Witkoff Group , Kushner Companies, Durst Organization and Fortress Investment Group.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLD, O, AMT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News