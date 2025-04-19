2 Absurdly Cheap REITs With An Average 6.3% Yield To Grow Your Retirement Income

Apr. 19, 2025 6:45 AM ET, , ,
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Market volatility due to the U.S.-China trade war creates opportunities for long-term investors, especially retirees seeking income through high-yield REITs.
  • American Assets Trust offers a 7.58% yield, strong fundamentals, and growth potential despite challenges in the office sector and economic headwinds.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty, with a 5.39% yield, remains attractive due to solid fundamentals, significant upside, and a well-covered dividend despite tariff impacts.
  • Both REITs, despite risks, provide strong yields and potential upside, making them suitable for retirees looking to grow income amid market volatility.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Senior couple paying bills at kitchen table

MoMo Productions

Introduction

The on and off again tariffs have wreaked havoc on the overall market the past few weeks. And the trade war between the U.S. and China is heating up with China now imposing 125% tariffs on U.S. goods, up from 84% previously.



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.2K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAT--
American Assets Trust, Inc.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
ADC--
Agree Realty Corporation
O--
Realty Income Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News