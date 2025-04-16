DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU) Momentum Investor Session Conference (Transcript)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Momentum Investor Session Conference April 16, 2025 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Sonefeldt - Head of Investor Relations

Allan Thygesen - Chief Executive Officer

Paula Hansen - President and Chief Revenue Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darren Baker - Primecap Management Company

Rishi Jaluria - RBC Capital Markets

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Patrick Walravens - Citizens Capital Markets

Peter Burkly - Evercore

Operator

Please welcome Chief Executive Officer, Allan Thygesen; and President and Chief Revenue Officer; Paula Hansen.

Matthew Sonefeldt

Hi, everyone. My name is Matt Sonefeldt. I head up Investor Relations at DocuSign. For those I don't know, thank you for spending the time to be with us today for this Investor Session joined by Paula Hansen and Allan Thygesen. Way this will work is it will be mostly Q&A. I'll start with the first 2 or 3 questions here, and then we'll open it up to everybody here. This is a wonderful opportunity to ask long-term strategy focused questions. And I will preface this by saying, Paula and Allan both have many other things to do after this session today. So they have a hard stop. But Angie, myself and the IR team, Blake will be in the hallway afterwards, if you want to grab us and have any follow-up questions.

More than anything else. This is a super exciting time to be at DocuSign. As you can see and heard today, is a business and a company that is in a really positive transformation. So we are excited to tell you more a little bit about that. I think to start Paula and Allan, I would just love to have you both kind of reintroduce yourself. Paula introduce yourself for the first time to this audience sitting in the DocuSign seat? And in particular, what about kind of this transformation journey that