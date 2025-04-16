At the end of 2024, I thought that there was a good chance that the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) would be up in 2025. With the new tariffs announced, some of which have been implemented, I think that the 30% chance of a bear market
Inflation Expectations Suggest A Further Major Fall In S&P 500
Summary
- I now see a 90% chance of a bear market in 2025 due to rising long-term inflation expectations and new tariffs.
- Long-term inflation expectations are at 4.4%, levels not seen since 1990–1991 and 1979–1985, likely leading to a market P/E of 10–15x.
- Consider investments in inflation-protected bonds, non-US markets, defensive sectors, or bargain hunting while avoiding healthcare due to tariff uncertainties.
- SPY is a good option only if you intend to hold long term even if the market continues to drop significantly.
