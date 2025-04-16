Abbott Q1: Flexible Supply Chain And Strong Growth In Medical Devices
Summary
- I reiterate a "Strong Buy" rating on Abbott Laboratories, driven by strong growth in medical device and pharma markets, with a fair value of $160 per share.
- Abbott reported 6.9% organic revenue growth and 8.3% growth excluding COVID testing, driven by 12.6% growth in medical devices and 7.8% in pharma.
- Abbott's diversified global supply chain and 25 new products in the pipeline position it well to navigate tariff impacts and drive future growth.
- Despite geopolitical risks in China, Abbott's cost management and margin expansion support the ABT stock double-digit EPS growth guidance for FY25.
