Li Auto's Selloff Triggers Excellent Buying Opportunity - Reiterate Buy
Summary
- The macro/geopolitical uncertainties have triggered Li Auto's much needed selloff, as the bulls continue to defend the $22s floor since September 2024.
- This is especially since the automaker has reported growing deliveries, still healthy profit margins, and richer balance sheet, despite the higher expenses on a YoY basis.
- With LI expected to launch BEVs while entering numerous international markets in 2025, we may see 2025/2026 bring forth renewed growth opportunities beyond the domestic market.
- Despite the US' raised tariffs on China to 125%, we maintain our conjecture that it is likely to pose minimal headwinds to China's automotive industry, LI included.
- Combined with the moderating short interest volume from the 2024 heights and the declining CBOE Volatility Index, it appears that the worst of the selloff may already be here.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.