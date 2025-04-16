Investing In Uncertain Times

Danielle Park, CFA
6.07K Followers
(2min)

Summary

  • Household liquidity is at its lowest in more than five years.
  • Savings are mostly tied up in real estate and a record concentration in the stock market.
  • In the recent decline, the S&P 500 forward price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to about 19x earnings from 24.4x last September.

Five stacks of coloured coins with a graph line above

Richard Drury

Some worthwhile macro observations in this discussion

DoubleLine Deputy CIO Jeffrey Sherman moderates a discussion on April 3, the day after President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement, between DoubleLine CEO-CIO Jeffrey Gundlach and Quill Intelligence CEO and Chief Strategist

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA
6.07K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News