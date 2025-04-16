BOE: Poorly Positioned For The Current Environment, Resulting In Falling NAV

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(20min)

Summary

  • The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust offers global market exposure and a 9.55% yield, but it only has limited exposure to global assets.
  • The fund's high U.S. exposure has hurt performance, underperforming global indices but still better than the S&P 500.
  • Despite its attractive yield, the fund's current U.S.-heavy allocation is risky, given market trends favoring foreign equities.
  • The fund has seen its NAV decline since the start of the year, suggesting that the distribution may not be safe.
  • The fund trades at a 9.59% discount to NAV, but its U.S. focus may impact future performance.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bear walking on city street, New York, New York, United States

John M Lund Photography Inc

The BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) is a closed-end fund that provides investors with a way to access global markets and gain international exposure while still providing a very attractive level of

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.59K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LGI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BOE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BOE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BOE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News