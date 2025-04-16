Sanmina: Fairly Re-Rated After Stabilization Arrived

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Sanmina has shown improved margins, earnings and significant buybacks, creating long-term shareholder value.
  • The company provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions across diverse OEM segments, benefiting from long-term demand drivers but facing cyclicality and stable but low margins.
  • 2024 was tough, but the company ended the year on a strong note, with prospects for growth in 2025 (ahead of the tariff discussions).
  • Shares have traded between $60-$90, with stabilization and modest growth prospects, but I remain cautious as the easy money has been made.
OEM-Original Equipment Manufacturer concept. Business model development that makes subsystems or parts used by other companies to make the end product. Support to reduce cost and production time.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

About a year ago, I was performing a balancing act in the case of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM). The integrated manufacturing solutions provider had improved margins and earnings, and delivered on a balanced capital return program to investors, including impressive serial buybacks.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.71K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SANM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SANM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SANM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News