EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2025 2:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Olof Svensson - Head, Shareholder Relations
Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer
Per Franzén - Head, Private Capital Europe & North America
Gustav Segerberg - Head, Business Development
Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley
Hubert Lam - Bank of America
Haley Tam - UBS
Ermin Keric - Carnegie
Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan
Magnus Andersson - ABG Sundal Collier
Jacob Hesslevik - SEB
Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas
Nicholas Herman - Citi
Olof Svensson
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQT's Q1 2025 Announcement.
We executed strongly across fundraising, investments and realizations throughout the quarter with EUR4 billion of investments, EUR4 billion of exits, and another EUR4 billion of co-invest for our clients. And as you will have seen, EQT Infrastructure VI hit its hard cap and we've progressed well with the BPEA IX fundraising. However, needless to say, uncertainty is elevated across global capital markets. And in today's call, we will discuss the outlook and how EQT, as active owners, manage the uncertainty. We will be joined by Per Franzén, who will succeed Christian as CEO at our AGM in May.
And with those words, let me hand it over to Christian and to Per. Next slide, please.
Christian Sinding
Thanks, Olof. Good morning, everyone, and hello from EQT's Korea office.
So, before diving into today's agenda, I'm super happy that Per is joining the webcast. Actually, when I became CEO in 2019, Per took over my prior role as Head of Private Capital. So I've already passed the baton to him once before, and as you've seen, he's done an amazing job. In fact, Per is, in my view, one of the best deal-makers across the private equity industry. He has a really strong and pretty unique
