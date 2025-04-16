EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EQT AB (publ) (OTCPK:EQBBF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 16, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Olof Svensson - Head, Shareholder Relations

Christian Sinding - Chief Executive Officer

Per Franzén - Head, Private Capital Europe & North America

Gustav Segerberg - Head, Business Development

Kim Henriksson - Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Haley Tam - UBS

Ermin Keric - Carnegie

Angeliki Bairaktari - JPMorgan

Magnus Andersson - ABG Sundal Collier

Jacob Hesslevik - SEB

Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas

Nicholas Herman - Citi

Olof Svensson

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQT's Q1 2025 Announcement.

We executed strongly across fundraising, investments and realizations throughout the quarter with EUR4 billion of investments, EUR4 billion of exits, and another EUR4 billion of co-invest for our clients. And as you will have seen, EQT Infrastructure VI hit its hard cap and we've progressed well with the BPEA IX fundraising. However, needless to say, uncertainty is elevated across global capital markets. And in today's call, we will discuss the outlook and how EQT, as active owners, manage the uncertainty. We will be joined by Per Franzén, who will succeed Christian as CEO at our AGM in May.

And with those words, let me hand it over to Christian and to Per. Next slide, please.

Christian Sinding

Thanks, Olof. Good morning, everyone, and hello from EQT's Korea office.

So, before diving into today's agenda, I'm super happy that Per is joining the webcast. Actually, when I became CEO in 2019, Per took over my prior role as Head of Private Capital. So I've already passed the baton to him once before, and as you've seen, he's done an amazing job. In fact, Per is, in my view, one of the best deal-makers across the private equity industry. He has a really strong and pretty unique