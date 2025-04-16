Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is a diversified international manufacturing company that does not sit still on its path to improve its top and bottom lines. My last article on the company was in January 2024, shortly after the
Flex: Targeting High-Growth Data Center Business
Summary
- Flex is transitioning to high-value AI data centers, fueled by acquisitions (JetCool, Crown) driving 45% YoY revenue growth.
- Bottom-line performance has seen YoY improvement; however, the stock has been volatile.
- Flex's stock is undervalued compared to peers, with a forward P/E ratio of 13.26, and offers a 54.28% upside.
- Cautious of reliance on cyclical industries and relatively thin margins.
