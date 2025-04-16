President Trump is on a mission to revitalize domestic production. This is a part of his broad national security strategy. Yesterday, President Trump signed an executive order to launch a Section 232 investigation to evaluate the impact of importing critical
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile: Attractive Despite The Section 232 Investigation Threat
Summary
- President Trump signed an executive order on April 15 to launch a Section 232 investigation into the national security threats posed by critical mineral imports.
- SQM benefits from low-cost lithium production and a diversified product mix, positioning it for long-term growth despite tariff uncertainties.
- Chile's strong trade relationship with the U.S. and potential friend-shoring strategies favor SQM amid Trump's aggressive trade policies.
- Despite tariff risks, SQM's attractive valuation, strategic production expansions, and positive long-term lithium demand outlook support a bullish investment thesis.
