CLOI: A Disappointing Performance During The Storm (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- CLOI, a fixed income ETF, buys investment-grade CLO tranches but recently showed a -4% drawdown due to liquidity issues, not credit spread widening.
- Despite its 5.8% yield, CLOI's volatility and drawdown are disproportionate compared to similar funds, making it less appealing in the current uncertain macro environment.
- CLOI's drawdown was comparable to junk bonds, highlighting its vulnerability to liquidity shocks, which is concerning for a short-dated IG bond fund.
- Given potential recession risks, CLOI's propensity for deep drawdowns led to a downgrade to 'Hold' despite its low probability of default.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLOI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.