Instacart: A Tariff-Resistant Business At A Great Price
Summary
- Instacart is a strong buy due to its minimal impact from tariffs, robust growth, and recent stock dip, presenting a buying opportunity.
- The company is enhancing operational efficiencies, such as multi-store fulfillment and lower delivery minimums, boosting customer satisfaction and GTV.
- Instacart's advertising revenue, driven by AI personalization, is a significant growth area, contributing to its attractive valuation multiples.
- Despite risks from consumer spending and competition, Instacart's growth in adjusted EBITDA and market position make it a compelling investment at just ~8x adjusted EBITDA.
